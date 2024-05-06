China’s Xi visit, Europe Day and election mood in focus This WEEK

Chinese president Xi Jinping will this week visit France, Serbia, and Hungary — some five years after his last Europe trip.
The visit comes amid high trade tension between Brussels and Beijing — and as the Russian war in Ukraine continues and Israel prepares to attack Rafah.
And it...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
