Russia's $300bn on table in EU talks on war repairs

The West should use a $300bn (€284bn) hoard of frozen Russian treasure to rebuild Ukraine, four EU states are lobbying finance ministers to consider.

"Like-minded nations have frozen around $300bn out of $640bn that the Russian Federation had accumulated in its foreign currency reserves — this constitutes a substantial source of funding for Ukraine and its post-war needs," Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia plan to say in a joint declaration seen by EUobserver.

"On top, we ...