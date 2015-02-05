EU to blacklist five Russians

EU diplomats have blacklisted five more Russians, despite a new peace initiative by the German and French leaders.

Member states’ ambassadors in Brussels agreed the visa bans and asset freeze on Thursday (5 February) in reaction to Russia’s recent offensive in south-east Ukraine.

Sources said they named one of Russia’s deputy defence ministers, two senior defence ministry officials, and two MPs, one of whom is a described as a “senior” figure in the political elite.

The l...