euobserver
Antonov is to become persona non grata (Photo: state.gov)

EU to blacklist five Russians

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats have blacklisted five more Russians, despite a new peace initiative by the German and French leaders.

Member states’ ambassadors in Brussels agreed the visa bans and asset freeze on Thursday (5 February) in reaction to Russia’s recent offensive in south-east Ukraine.

Sources said they named one of Russia’s deputy defence ministers, two senior defence ministry officials, and two MPs, one of whom is a described as a “senior” figure in the political elite.

The l...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

