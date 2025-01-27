What Europe must do now to end Lukashenko's tyranny

On Sunday (26 January), the dictator of Belarus orchestrated a meticulously planned “special electoral operation,” deploying his security forces and the full weight of the oppressive machinery he has constructed over three decades.

This operation was not about governance or representation — it was an assault on the nine million people of our country, whom he perceives as his greatest threat.

In 2020, after the regime stole our election victory, hundreds of thousands of Belarusians poured into the streets, demanding justice and democracy. The regime’s response was swift and brutal: violence, repression, and widespread fear. This time, the dictator in Minsk left nothing to chance. Even the faintest glimmer of dissent was extinguished.

Without anything resembling a normal voting process, the regime’s electoral charade could hardly be mistaken for democracy. No genuine opponents and no independent observers were allowed. Instead, there was fear—a fear imposed by the baton, the prison cell, and the omnipresent threat of repression.

Yet, despite these calculated measures, the dictatorship still showed a lack of confidence in its illusion of legitimacy. The so-called “presidential election” is only designed to prolong his fragile power.

He still behaves as if thousands of people are standing near his palace. He understands that Belarusians don’t support him, and his policy is a deadend. He is afraid of repeating 2020, when he was on the brink of collapse, and repeating the fate of Viktor Yanokovych or Bashar al-Assad. The only tools he has left are repression and fear.

Every single day, on average, 12 people are detained. For anti-war positions, for supporting Ukraine, for anti-regime comments on Instagram. More than 1,200 political hostages languish behind bars—including my husband, who was arrested after he announced his candidacy for president in 2020. Like many others, he is being held incommunicado, and I don’t even know if he is alive.

Lukashenko hoped that so-called elections would help him reset his standing with the world, erase his past crimes, and sidestep accountability. But let me be clear: no sham election can wash the blood from his hands, nor can it erase the betrayal of the Belarusian people in 2020 or the Ukrainian people in 2022.

The people of Belarus remember. And the world must remember too.

An outpost of the Ukraine war

The fate of Belarus is not a remote or isolated matter. It is deeply intertwined with the fate of Europe. Our struggle is a fight for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law — values underpinning the European Union.

The fate of Belarus is intertwined with the fate of Ukraine too. Lukashenko made Belarus an outpost for Russia’s war in Ukraine, allowing Russian drones to use Belarusian airspace, and producing munitions for the Russian army.

As long as Belarus is under Lukashenko and Putin’s control, there will be a constant threat to the peace and security of the entire region. And it’s in Europe’s interest to drag Belarus out of tyranny and Russian claws.

As we speak about possible negotiations on Ukraine, we must not exclude the Belarus issue. Russian troops must leave not only Ukraine but also Belarus, including its nuclear weapons. In such negotiations, Belarus must not become a bargaining chip or consolation prize for Putin.

There is no place for Lukashenko in any peace talks or any other international forum. He is an illegitimate ruler, not representing Belarusians, and serving only Russian interests.

Today, Belarus needs more than your solidarity; it needs your action. Here is what must be done:

Reject Lukashenko: The European Union must categorically reject this sham election and Lukashenko’s legitimacy. The European Parliament and 36 OSCE member states made it clear. It’s not an election – let’s call it what it is — a power grab, a farce, a “non-election.”

Support Belarusian Democratic forces and civil society. Increase assistance for independent media, human rights defenders, and organizations supporting political prisoners, like our recently created International Humanitarian Fund for victims of repression. Provide scholarships, visas, and cultural exchanges for ordinary Belarusians, demonstrating that Europe is not just a beacon of hope but also a practical ally.

Endorse a European future of Belarus. Let’s show Belarusians that there is an alternative to the Russian world. And Belarusian democratic forces represent this alternative. Let’s show that Belarus free from Putin and Lukashenko has both a chance and a bright future.

Expand sanctions: We need comprehensive sanctions on all sectors, enterprises, and individuals aiding the war and repression. It's time to close all loopholes that allow Russia to exploit Belarus to evade sanctions.

Demand Accountability: The regime’s crimes must not go unpunished. Support the Lithuanian referral to the ICC. Document human rights violations, build cases for international prosecution, and isolate those complicit in the repression. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Support Ukraine: Let’s give Ukraine everything it needs to win this war and strengthen its position before possible negotiations. The success of Ukraine will be a success for Belarus too, and can spark changes in Belarus.

I firmly believe that Belarus can and will be a success story. One day, we will join the proud family of European nations—not as a source of instability, but as a donor of peace and stability in the region. Belarusians are ready for democracy and ready for change.

However, as history teaches us, no fight for freedom is ever won alone. It is only through the support of allies — united by shared values and determination — that we can turn this vision into reality. Together, we can build a free and democratic Belarus.