Europeans will go to polls in May 2019 to elect a new set of MEPs (Photo: Sebastiaan ter Burg)

Next year's EU election at risk of Russian meddling

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU elections in 2019 are likely to be the next big target for Russian propaganda, MEPs have warned.

"Next year the citizens of Europe will elect a new European Parliament. This raises an uncomfortable question: how many seats will Russia get?", Danish centre-left MEP Jeppe Kofod said in Strasbourg on Wednesday (17 January).

"Let's not kid ourselves, Russian meddling in democratic elections is no longer the exception, it is becoming the norm," he added.

Kofod spoke at an E...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

