Ad
euobserver
Dispute settlement courts have been one of the issues that turned public sentiment against trade deals (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Trade deal ratification needs member states, EU court says

EU & the World
EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU’s top court ruled on Tuesday (16 May) that the EU-Singapore trade deal needs the ratification of member states, making future trade deals more difficult to conclude.

The decision could make a post-Brexit trade deal easier if the UK and EU leave out investments, or deal with them in a separate agreement.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) in its ruling said that the 2013 free trade agreement with Singapore cannot be concluded by EU ratification alone in its current form, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

MEPs approve Canada trade deal amid protest
EU seals Singapore trade pact
Singapore deal needs national approval, EU lawyer says
Wallonia rejects fresh EU ultimatum on Canada trade deal
Dispute settlement courts have been one of the issues that turned public sentiment against trade deals (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections