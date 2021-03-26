EU Parliament endorses Balkan accession talks

The European Parliament is demanding EU accession talks start with North Macedonia and Albania.
The endorsement followed a plenary vote on Thursday (25 March) - amid similar support from the European Commission.
The move may add additional pressure on member states to reach the required unanimity for any such talks to start.
Among the hold-ups is Bulgaria, which vetoed accession talks with North Macedonia last November. Sofia...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
