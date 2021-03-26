Ad
euobserver
North Macedonia president Stevo Pendarovski (r) with EU enlargement commissioner Olivér Várhelyi (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU Parliament endorses Balkan accession talks

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament is demanding EU accession talks start with North Macedonia and Albania.

The endorsement followed a plenary vote on Thursday (25 March) - amid similar support from the European Commission.

The move may add additional pressure on member states to reach the required unanimity for any such talks to start.

Among the hold-ups is Bulgaria, which vetoed accession talks with North Macedonia last November. Sofia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Bulgaria's spat with North Macedonia goes to MEP vote
Bulgaria brings 'historical baggage' to EU table
Does North Macedonia really exist?
North Macedonia president Stevo Pendarovski (r) with EU enlargement commissioner Olivér Várhelyi (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections