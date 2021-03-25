Thursday

25th Mar 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Bulgaria's spat with North Macedonia goes to MEP vote

  • North Macedonia is seeking to join the European Union (Photo: Zlatevska DNEVNIK)

By

Bulgaria's spat with North Macedonia is rousing tensions among some MEPs.

The European Parliament on Thursday (25 March) will vote on the issue, as part of North Macedonia's stalled accession talks to the European Union.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Bulgaria last year harpooned North Macedonia's path to accession. Sofia is upset over issues tied to language and history, in moves widely panned by other member states.

An amendment, tabled by left-leaning MEPs, has now triggered a further backlash among some Bulgarian counterparts.

The MEPs want Bulgarian authorities to stop issuing "provocative statements" against North Macedonia. They also praise North Macedonia's "mature and balanced response" to Bulgaria's onslaught.

Angel Dzhambazki, a 42-year Bulgarian conservative MEP, has described the amendment as "heinous, incendiary and deceitful".

In an email, obtained by EUobsever, Dzhambazki evokes historical references dating back to the year 900.

He cites King Samuil of Bulgaria and Gotse Delchev, and he notes the Cyrillic alphabet was commissioned by the Bulgarian Knyaz Boris.

"Our history, our identity and our heritage are not up for discussion," he says, demanding the MEPs withdraw the amendment.

One of the MEPs who tabled it was Dutch Green MEP Tineke Strik.

Asked if she would heed Dzhambazki's demand, she said no.

"We don't see really a destruction from the side of North Macedonia, we really see more a kind of polluting process by the Bulgarian authorities," she said.

She noted that the Bulgarian demands over identity have nothing to do with the criteria needed for EU accession.

She also said Bulgaria's blockade risks eroding EU credibility in the country and region.

"They need to have that perspective and we need to deliver," she said.

The Balkan state had spent decades resolving a name dispute over 'Macedonia' with Greece. The two sides found a solution in the 2018 Prespa agreement, clearing a path for EU accession talks.

North Macedonia's prospective for accession then gained pace early last year, following a meeting by EU foreign ministers.

But Bulgaria in November then vetoed the talks, sparking a new crisis which critics say plays into the hands of nationalists.

A high representative from the North Macedonia government told EUobserver that the latest debacle is more complicated than simply the name dispute with Greece.

"With Bulgaria it seems less tangible, but more complicated - just because it is less tangible", he said.

The representative asked not to be named out of fear of enflaming tensions ahead of Bulgarian elections, where the issue is gaining traction.

He said other countries in the region, like Serbia and Bosnia, may renege on sorting their own problems, if North Macedonia's accession fails to advance.

"What is going on seems like a never-ending story, whatever we do it is never enough," he said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Does North Macedonia really exist?
  2. Germany apologises to Skopje for Bulgaria fiasco
  3. Bulgaria brings 'historical baggage' to EU table

Interview

Does North Macedonia really exist?

Its language and history give North Macedonia its identity for president Stevo Pendarovski, but, for Bulgaria, neither of them are real, in a dispute holding up EU enlargement.

News in Brief

  1. Navalny says his health has sharply deteriorated in jail
  2. Germany eases citizenship rules for Nazi victims' relatives
  3. European club shames Portugal on racism
  4. Sweden to end travel ban on Norway and Denmark
  5. Hong Kong democracy activist charged with 'conspiracy'
  6. EU starts 30 days of talks on green transition with Africa
  7. UK government to introduce tougher asylum system
  8. UN to investigate Belarus post-election torture allegations

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us