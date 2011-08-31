Ad
Nato had to step up its presence in order to defuse tensions (Photo: KFOR, Helmut Vogl)

Kosovo and Serbia to resume EU-brokered talks

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Kosovo and Serbia are going back to the EU-facilitated negotiation table on Friday, after talks broke down in July and violence escalated in the north of the former Serbian province, jeopardising Belgrade's EU membership ambitions.

"I can confirm that the talks will resume on Friday (2 September) and that they are facilitated by [top diplomat]Robert Cooper," a spokeswoman for foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton told this website on Wednesday (31 August).

The talks will deal with...

