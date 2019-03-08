Friday

8th Mar 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

Magazine

The gender gap at EU elections

By

Women across Europe don't tend to vote as much in European elections, compared with men. That fact poses questions on the growing gender gap in both politics and representation in the European Parliament.

Data, based on the European parliament's 2014 post-electoral survey, found France was the worst culprit in terms of a voting gap between the sexes.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Some 11.6 percent fewer women in France voted than men in the EU elections, followed by Portugal (-11.3 percent) and Poland (-7.4 percent).

Elsewhere, such as in Sweden, the opposite occurred, with 16.6 percent more women than men voting, followed by Malta (+8.7 percent) and Lithuania (+7.0 percent).

Total combined turnout was just over 42 percent.

Of that total, the EU average spread across the 28 EU states had 45 percent of men voting, compared to 40.7 percent for women.

The overall gap between male voting and female voting is getting wider and has now reached a four point spread, compared to two points in 2009, according to a TNS Opinion field survey.

"This survey also reflects the fact that men become more active in the EU elections than women," said Simona Pronckute, an expert at the Brussels-based European Policy Centre think tank.

Six 'tribes'

A separate Chatham House study in 2017 identified six political 'tribes' of voters, following a survey of 10,000 people.

The 'Federalists' were identified as the most pro-European, but also the smallest, of the six, and were composed primarily of wealthier and older men.

"If we look at these key findings, we can see that citizens who support the EU are more likely to participate in the EU elections," said Pronckute.

The biggest tribe are referred to as the 'Hesitant Europeans', or those that sit in the middle on many issues and tend to be apathetic about politics.

Yet some experts, such as the Carnegie Europe think tank, are making predictions of big gains for both the far-right and far-left populists at the May 2019 poll.

Such gains would likely tip the decades-long broad alliance of big mainstream parties, and usher in a new age of lawmakers.

Women also tend not to be so visible in local politics, for a variety reasons - an issue that is set be tackled in April by the Committee of the Regions, a Brussels-based EU institution of local and regional representatives.

The Vilnius-based European Institute of Gender Equality reports that only 13 percent of elected mayors, 29 percent of members of regional parliaments and assemblies, and around 36 percent of members of regional governments are female.

The figures at the EU parliament are similarly telling.

Out of the 751 EU lawmakers listed in 2018, only 36.1 percent were women, although that was a marginal increase of 0.3 percentage points more than the previous term.

Women in positions of powers in the EU parliament have increased somewhat.

There are now five female vice-presidents, compared to only three in the previous term, and the number of women chairing a subcommittee has risen from eight to 12, out of a total of 24.

Internally, the parliament appears more proactive in its strive for gender equality. Earlier this year, MEPs in a resolution demanded a gender-balanced composition of the bodies governing the European Parliament.

Yet the parliament's own campaign strategy for 2019 appears to skirt the issue, and is instead aimed at reaching out to so-called "weak abstainers" - that is, people who don't have a particularly strong drive to vote but are typically pro-European.

A leaked parliament document from late 2017 lumped young people, students and people who exert a certain influence over others in their professional lives, such as managers, into this "weak abstainers" category, in the hope of convincing them to vote.

"Their abstention rates in the European elections remain high, meaning that they represent a clear and logical target group for the campaign's get-out-the-vote effort," notes the document.

The French 'dis-Connection'

Nona Mayer, a professor at the Paris-based Sciences Po Centre of European Studies, told EUobserver in November that the large gender voting gap in the 2014 EU elections in France was no surprise.

She said women in France tend not to turn out in big numbers when it comes to elections perceived as minor - noting, however, that they had outvoted men in 2017 French presidential elections by a three point spread.

"For women, you see that there are always priorities given to social issues and they are more anti-European than men at the moment in France. There is a feeling that Europe doesn't care, that Europe doesn't matter," she said.

She also said women in France, and in general, have less political knowledge when compared to men but attributed this to a "socialisation effect".

In other words, men more often tend to say they know something and will attempt to guess a correct response in a quiz, while women tend to leave such answers blank.

"Women are not brought up to take risks, like men, even now," she said, adding however that women are generally as knowledgeable as men when it comes to social rights and local political issues.

Such observations also come in the broader context of the 'Me Too' movement, an international campaign founded in 2016 in the United States to help survivors of sexual violence.

The movement, in part, helped secure massive gains for female Democrats in the US mid-term elections in late 2018.

Mayer says the movement in France has also helped mobilise women but that a certain 'who cares, it won't change' mentality has since surfaced.

"It is a pity because Europe did a lot for the rights of women," she said.

This story was originally published in EUobserver's European Parliament elections 2019 magazine.

Click here to access EUobserver's entire magazine collection.

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. A deep dive into the EU regional funds
  2. Resetting the gender balance through football
  3. Gender equality best in Sweden, worst in Greece

Magazine

A deep dive into the EU regional funds

While the regional funds account for a full third of the EU budget, they are somewhat under-reported. EUobserver's latest edition of the Regions & Cities magazine looks at the EU's cohesion policy.

Feature

Resetting the gender balance through football

Many sports, like football, have been so heavily male-dominated at every level that women and girls have battled against poor odds to be treated as equals in the game. FIFA aims to change that.

Analysis

Germany's CSU eyes centre-stage in Europe

Bavaria's Manfred Weber is running to take over the EU Commission presidency from fellow EPP member, Jean-Claude Juncker. His CSU party has lined up behind him, after last year's failed move to the right to compete with the populists.

Magazine

Explained: What is the European Parliament?

While domestic political parties often use the European Parliament as a dumping ground for unwanted politicians - and a majority of citizens don't bother to vote - the parliament, over the years, has become a dominant force in the EU.

News in Brief

  1. EU sees 'lack of trust' in trade talks with US
  2. EU parliament backs Romanian for prosecutor job
  3. EU commission takes Italy to court over dirty air and water
  4. EU court rules glyphosate studies cannot stay secret
  5. EU waiting for British gambit on Brexit, France says
  6. EU's anti-China 'backlash' turned off investors
  7. Venezuela expels first senior EU diplomat
  8. Polish people becoming more wealthy than Portuguese

Magazine

All about the European Parliament elections 2019

EUobserver's new magazine is meant to help readers prepare for the European Parliament elections, no matter their level of knowledge. You can download and read the entire magazine now.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  2. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  7. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  8. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  10. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments

Latest News

  1. Let's put women in charge of peace talks
  2. The gender gap at EU elections
  3. A new strategy to promote gender equality through football
  4. 'Big 3' Spitzenkandidaten won't pledge lobbyist minutes
  5. We need to tackle sexual violence in south-east Europe
  6. Nuclear lobby forgot to invite critics to Romania's EU debate
  7. Germany's CSU eyes centre-stage in Europe
  8. Ukrainian election: a country struggling to reform itself

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  2. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  3. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  5. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  6. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  8. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  10. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us