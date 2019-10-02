Wednesday

2nd Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

Poland's 'vague' nominee flops in EU hearing

  • Janusz Wojciechowski failed to get the two-thirds majority of MEPs he needed to get through, Polish news agency PAP reported, citing European Parliament sources (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

By

Poland's nominee for agriculture commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, is set to face a second hearing after MEPs from the European Parliament's (EP) top political groups lambasted his "vague" performance on Tuesday (1 October).

Wojciechowski's answers "unfortunately lacked clarity," Norbert Lins, a German MEP from the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group, who chairs the parliament's agriculture committee, said following a two-and-a-half-hour cross-examination in Brussels.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"We expected much more detailed and ambitious answers," Paolo de Castro, a senior Italian MEP from the centre-left Socialist & Democrats group, noted.

Poland's man "was too vague and evasive," Ulrike Mueller, an Austrian MEP from the liberal Renew Europe group, also said.

"My prediction is that he [Wojciechowski] has to come back for another appearance," Petri Sarvamaa, a Finnish centre-right MEP, added.

MEPs from the opposition PSL and Spring parties in Poland said they had hoped he would go through despite his affiliation with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

"I had wanted it to go better," PSL's Janusz Kalinowski told Polish media.

"It was a lost opportunity," Robert Biedron from Spring said.

The 64-year old Polish candidate might have expected hard questions over PiS' abuse of rule of law at home and the EU anti-fraud office, Olaf's, investigation into his misuse of EP expenses in his time as an MEP.

In the end, the only question on rule of law came from a Polish opposition MEP, Jaroslaw Kalinowski, who asked how Wojciechowski would protect Poland from facing EU budget penalties over the abuse.

The only question on Olaf came from Christophe Hansen, a centre-right MEP from Luxembourg.

Wojciechowski said the European Court of Auditors had criticised the idea of budget penalties for rogue states.

He said Olaf had closed the investigation and he had voluntarily repaid the €11,243 in question, but Hansen countered that the EP had in fact forced him to repay a sum of €3,981 back in 2016.

The bulk of the 25 formal questions, on the future of EU agriculture policy, ought to have been easier for the Pole to handle, given that he had spent 12 years as an MEP on the agriculture committee.

He tried to make the right noises despite the PiS party's right-wing views on environmental issues and industry.

He would support "ecological farming" and "biodiversity", he said.

He would counter over-use of antibiotics in animal farming and defend animal rights, he added. He would also protect small farmers against the effect of international trade deals with the US or with South America, he also said.

"Intensive farming is not a good solution for the environment or for climate," Wojciechowski said.

But his answers on policy details, time and again, amounted to slogans on EP cooperation and discussions.

He also spoke in shaky English despite having the option to speak in his native language.

"I cant' be more precise at this point," he said, several times.

"I can't answer that right now, but we should discuss it further," he said on more than one occasion.

"I don't know this problem in detail, but we must find a solution," he also said.

"I don't know what that was, but it definitely wasn't an answer to my question," Irish left-wing MEP Matt Carthy noted, voicing irritation.

When Wojciechowski fielded yet another question by saying "I'm open to discussion on this," the MEPs erupted in laughter.

Silence

And when Lins, the committee chair, proposed a round of applause after the hearing, the room stayed silent.

The committee is expected to confirm on Wednesday that he failed to get the two-thirds majority he needed to get through and his second hearing is set to take place on 14 or 15 October.

Wojciechowski is the only commissioner candidate from the anti-federalist European Conservatives and Reformists Group.

His mini-debacle comes after the EP rejected two European Commission candidates - from Hungary and Romania - on Monday on grounds of financial conflicts of interest.

And two other nominees, who stand accused of corruption (Belgium's Didier Reynders) and misuse of EU funds (France's Sylvie Goulard), could also have a hard time in their hearings on Wednesday.

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. Poland 'optimistic' despite new EU law checks
  2. Tough questions for new EU 'development' commissioner
  3. Tough questions for Dalli and Suica on gender rights
  4. Johansson: 'No new proposals in first 100 days'

Opinion

Tough questions for new EU 'development' commissioner

While much ink has been spilled on the naming of the new migration "European Way of Life" commissioner, another shift has gone largely unnoticed - the new European Commission will no longer include a commissioner for "Development".

Opinion

Tough questions for Dalli and Suica on gender rights

Helena Dall's biggest challenge as equality commissioner will be securing EU accession to the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, while Dubravka Suica as demography commissioner must reassure on abortion and contraceptives.

Johansson: 'No new proposals in first 100 days'

The European Commission's possible next home affairs chief, who is responsible for creating a new pact on migration and asylum, struggled to provide MEPs any specific details on how to unblock the impasse over asylum.

Analysis

How MEPs will quiz the next commissioners

The EU parliament will organise public hearings to assess the future commissioners' suitability for their job and their knowledge about the portfolio they had assigned, before the new EU commission takes office on 1 November.

Interview

EP must be tougher on nominees, MEP says

European commissioners ought to be forced to sell shares in firms that they will one day regulate, a French MEP at the coalface of an EU vetting process has said.

News in Brief

  1. UK in final Brexit offer to EU
  2. Over 130,000 Sephardic Jews apply for Spanish citizenship
  3. Sarkozy's bid to avoid court over funding dismissed
  4. EU court: storing cookies needs 'active consent'
  5. Gender balance complicates Romania's commissioner pick
  6. Italy finds €23bn and avoids VAT rise
  7. Hungary nominates EU ambassador as new commissioner
  8. Albania and North Macedonia to start EU accession talks

Parliament outmanoeuvred in EU top-post game

The European Parliament on Tuesday lost a years-long power struggle, and gave up winning more influence on European politics via the so-called Spitzenkandidat process it had championed.

Who is the new EU parliament president, David Sassoli?

The 63-year-old centre-left Italian MEP was elected president of the European Parliament, with 345 votes. A former journalist, Sassoli has experience as a vice-president of the parliament, but is little known.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Latest News

  1. Poland's 'vague' nominee flops in EU hearing
  2. Johansson: 'No new proposals in first 100 days'
  3. Wishlist for Goulard at European Parliament grilling
  4. Leaked British customs plan is 'non-starter', Ireland says
  5. Hogan sets out trade plans at commissioner grilling
  6. Tough questions for new EU 'development' commissioner
  7. High tension in Catalonia two years after referendum
  8. Belgium's EU nominee still embroiled in legal feud

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  2. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  7. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  8. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  11. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us