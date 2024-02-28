Wednesday

28th Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. EU Elections

Von der Leyen appeals for 'new EU defence mindset'

  • 'The cost of insecurity — the cost of a Russian victory — is far greater than any saving we could make now', Ursula von der Leyen said during Tuesday's debate (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

With the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House and the ongoing war in Ukraine, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen, now seeking a second term, is driving efforts to strengthen Europe's defence capabilities and enhance cohesion among member states.

This comes after recent suggestions of a new EU defence commissioner post, which many see as a selling point for her EU re-election campaign strategy.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In an address to the European Parliament on Wednesday (28 February), von der Leyen talked about the need to set up "a new European defence mindset" for institutions, industry and investors in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine and other security risks.

"The threat of war may not be imminent, but it is not impossible," she said. "The risks of war should not be overblown".

Europe should be prepared for such risks and that means "turbocharging" the bloc's defence industrial capacity in the next five years, she also said.

Her remarks come after comments made by French president Emmanuel Macron on putting Western soldiers in Ukraine earlier this week — which have sparked confusion and disapproval among allies.

During Wednesday's plenary debate, von der Leyen floated for the first time the idea of making the Kremlin pay for the weapons Ukraine would use to fight the Russian invasion.

"It is time to start a conversation about using the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine," she said, even though the bloc's initial idea was to use the money for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

This new proposal is also expected to raise uncertainty and possible disagreement among EU member states.

While France now supports the idea of buying weapons from outside the EU, von der Leyen's proposal to use Russian assets to buy that is likely to be opposed by Germany, according to Judy Dempsey, a researcher from the think tank Carnegie Europe.

European military academies

After decades of low investment, Europe's defence industry has gained more attention following Russia's full invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Expected to be one of the last substantial proposals of this current legislative term, the commission is set to unveil the much-awaited European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS) and European Defence Investment Programme (EDIP) next week.

"The cost of insecurity — the cost of a Russian victory — is far greater than any saving we could make now," von der Leyen said during Tuesday's debate.

With defence being high on the agenda of European policymakers, there have been increasing calls to change European Investment Bank (EIB) rules, and so-called taxonomy, to increase investment in defence.

EIB policy does not allow financing weapons, ammunition and military infrastructure, but the bank is looking into how to increase support for "dual-use items" such as drones. And the EIB last year committed to raising its funding for defence investments from €6bn to €8bn by 2027.

But beyond decades of under-investment, the industry faces other challenges.

The arms industry have complained about the lack of supply of critical raw materials and semiconductors and the lack of manufacturing capacity.

In addition, there is a fragmentation in supply-and-demand, with national interests prevailing in the sector.

"The defence industries/lobbies in the member states have little interest in a single EU defence market," Dempsey warned.

Meanwhile, the idea of having some sort of European army keeps emerging — or re-emerging.

During Wednesday's debate, French liberal MEP and leader of Renew Europe Valérie Hayer called to make European armies more interoperable and set up European military academies.

Nevertheless, defence remains predominately a competence of EU member states.

Campaign mode

In the run-up to the June European elections, security and defence are becoming an important topic of the electoral campaign.

"Von der Leyen is now in campaign mode," Steven Blockmans a researcher of the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) told EUobserver.

Blockmans said that every statement she makes from now on, including her proposal at the Munich Security Conference to establish a new role for an EU defence commissioner, and her suggestion to delay the negotiating framework for Ukraine's EU membership talks to avoid distancing European voters, needs to be understood within the context of her campaign strategy.

"Under the ethics rules that have been drawn up by her own commission for office-holders campaigning for a second term, she will have to be very careful in the formulation of new initiatives between now and the EP elections," he added.

Site Section

  1. EU Elections

Related stories

  1. Profits from Russian frozen assets 'could go to Ukraine'
  2. Joined-up EU defence procurement on the horizon?
  3. Ukraine's EU accession will be tricky - but start with defence

Opinion

Joined-up EU defence procurement on the horizon?

Disputes between member states, notably Germany, highlight the lack of coordination among national industrial capabilities for a European Defence Industrial Strategy — which may include the EU's first ever defence commissioner.

Opinion

Ukraine's EU accession will be tricky - but start with defence

The EU is faced with a dilemma. On the one hand, geopolitical considerations are prompting it to hasten Ukraine's integration. On the other hand, many in the EU and Ukraine believe in merit-based progression — conditional on Kyiv's reforms.

Investigation

Far-right MEPs least disciplined in following party line

In a fractious parliamentary vote, the level of party discipline often decides the fate of legislation. Party discipline among nationalists and far-right MEPs is the weakest, something potentially significant after the June elections. Data by Novaya Gazeta Europe and EUobserver.

Von der Leyen rejects extremist parties, leaves door open to ECR

Launching her campaign for a second EU Commission president mandate, Ursula von der Leyen rejected collaboration with extremist parties but left the door open to working with rightwing ECR — which may go from fifth to third-largest party in June.

Investigation

Far-right MEPs least disciplined in following party line

In a fractious parliamentary vote, the level of party discipline often decides the fate of legislation. Party discipline among nationalists and far-right MEPs is the weakest, something potentially significant after the June elections. Data by Novaya Gazeta Europe and EUobserver.

Von der Leyen rejects extremist parties, leaves door open to ECR

Launching her campaign for a second EU Commission president mandate, Ursula von der Leyen rejected collaboration with extremist parties but left the door open to working with rightwing ECR — which may go from fifth to third-largest party in June.

Latest News

  1. Von der Leyen appeals for 'new EU defence mindset'
  2. EU supply chain law fails, with 14 states failing to back it
  3. Joined-up EU defence procurement on the horizon?
  4. Macron on Western boots in Ukraine: What he really meant
  5. Amazon lobbyists banned from EU Parliament
  6. MEPs adopt new transparency rules for political ads
  7. EU nature restoration law approved after massive backlash
  8. Memo from Munich — EU needs to reinvent democracy support

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us