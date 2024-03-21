Thursday

21st Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. EU Elections

EU liberals enter 'campaign mode' with three top candidates

  • The three Renew Europe candidates - from left to right: German MP Marie-Agnes Strack Zimmermann, current president of Renew Europe in the parliament, Valérie Hayer, and Italian MEP Sandro Gozi, secretary-general of the European Democratic Party (Photo: ALDE Party)

By

Listen to article

The EU's liberal forces under Renew Europe launched their election campaign on Wednesday night (20 March) with the unveiling of their Franco-German trio of top candidates — and a message of unity against populism.

"Let us renew Europe now, together. I'm looking forward to an optimistic, pro-European election campaign," German MP Marie-Agnes Strack Zimmermann, candidate of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) told the audience.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Strack Zimmermann chairs the Bundestag's defence committee and is one of the unconventional choice of three 'Spitzenkandidaten', along with the current president of Renew Europe in the Parliament, Valérie Hayer, and MEP Sandro Gozi, secretary-general of the European Democratic Party (EDP).

Although, they say, they're not after the 'top jobs'.

"We are not campaigning for top jobs, we are campaigning for European people," Hayer told reporters in Brussels. "Ursula von der Leyen and Nicolas Schmit are campaigning for themselves," she added.

EU liberals were already in 'campaign mode' on social media after current EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was officially chosen as the European People's Party's (EPP) top candidate at its congress in Bucharest earlier this month.

The Socialists & Democrats picked little-known Luxembourg commissioner Nicolas Schmit as their Spitzenkandidat at their party congress in Rome at the start of this month.

"Ursula von der Leyen outvoted by her own party (...) Is it possible to (re)entrust the running of Europe to the EPP for another five years, or 25 years in a row?" wrote liberal French commissioner Thierry Breton on his official EU account on X (formerly Twitter) — triggering reactions from both sides of the political spectrum.

Renew Europe is currently the third political force in the parliament, but could lose around 15 seats in the upcoming elections in June, according to recent polls.

What's more, it could drop to fourth or even fifth force in the chamber if the predicted rise in support for EU populist rightwing groups comes to pass — and depending on potential new alliances.

But the EU liberals see these predictions as premature, and on Wednesday night they jointly presented a newly approved 10-point manifesto of their priorities, marking the "official" firing of the starting pistol for their campaign.

"In the next weeks and months, we need to ramp up our defence capabilities, from research to military cooperation, to help Ukraine win the war and to deter threats from authoritarian regimes," reads Renew's manifesto.

The priorities set by the party also include a promise for the next EU commission to be an "investment commission" to make Europe more competitive against China and the US, and a pause on green and digital rules to focus on implementation.

"The last five years were about setting up rules, now we need to focus on implementing them, otherwise our businesses and citizens won't be able to keep up," the document says.

EU liberal leaders, where were you?

The launch event was held at the Museum of Art and History in Brussels and was attended by over 800 people — but some key liberal figures, such as French president Emmanuel Macron, were missing.

Of all the EU leaders from Renew Europe grouping, only Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas took the stage.

Neither Macron nor acting Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, who is now in the running for the top Nato job, were present, and even Belgian prime minister Alexandre De Croo was only seen in a recorded video.

All EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday for a summit to discuss security and defence, further support for Ukraine and the response to the latest developments in Israel/Gaza.

Site Section

  1. EU Elections

Related stories

  1. MEP Valérie Hayer to be next Renew Europe leader
  2. EPP backs von der Leyen as lead candidate to hold off far-right
  3. EU commissioner Schmit will be S&D's Spitzenkandidat
  4. The Spitzenkandidat is back
MEP Valérie Hayer to be next Renew Europe leader

French MEP Valérie Hayer has won the group's backing to become the new president of Renew Europe, EUobserver has learned, replacing France's new foreign affairs minister, Stéphane Séjourné.

EPP backs von der Leyen as lead candidate to hold off far-right

Ursula von der Leyen has been confirmed as the center-right lead candidate to become the next EU Commission president, following June's elections. However, more than one-third of the EPP delegates did not exercise their vote at the Bucharest congress.

EU commissioner Schmit will be S&D's Spitzenkandidat

The Socialists & Democrats have named Luxembourg's EU commissioner for jobs and social rights Nicolas Schmit as their lead candidate — or so-called Spitzenkandidat — for the June European elections.

Opinion

The Spitzenkandidat is back

The most stubborn misbelief about the EU's inability to deal with its illiberal regimes in Poland and Hungary is the idea that the EU doesn't have the legal tools to deal with these democratic backsliders. It does and always has.

Interview

Kallas: Russia's defeat crucial to avoid Third World War

The West must help Ukraine defeat Russia to avoid a wider conflict, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas has said, advocating more EU arms for Kyiv and heavier investment in Europe's defence industry.

Opinion

Political plight of EU's disenfranchised Brexit Brits

A year after Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen finalised Brexit, the EU is gearing up for the June elections — while many British citizens paying taxes on the continent will get no representation at all.

Latest News

  1. EU summit risks failing Gaza once again, Ireland warns
  2. EU court lands new blow on Morocco in Western Sahara saga
  3. Political plight of EU's disenfranchised Brexit Brits
  4. EU liberals enter 'campaign mode' with three top candidates
  5. Aping far-right on migration will backfire at elections, says study
  6. Russian interference unnerves Europe as elections near
  7. Kallas: Russia's defeat crucial to avoid Third World War
  8. How Western machinery is helping Russia kill Ukrainians

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us