The €5.2m granted to Cosmonauts & Kings comes from the European People’s Party (EPP), which gets three-quarters of its funds from the European Parliament, and one-quarter from the memberships.  (Photo: EU2022_CZ)

Exclusive

'Understaffed' German firm running €5.2m von der Leyen election campaign

by Eleonora Vasques, Brussels,

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who is seeking a second term in office after June's elections, allocated a €5.2m campaign contract to Cosmonaut & Kings, a German communication agency.

But the company lacks sufficient capacity to manage the campaign just a month before the elections, according to a source close to the centre-right ...

Author Bio

Eleonora Vasques is a freelance journalist based in Brussels.

