Wednesday

4th May 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

MEPs urge EU treaties review to adopt citizens' conference ideas

By

Listen to article

The European Parliament on Wednesday (4 May) adopted a resolution urging a change in the treaties — in order to implement the imminent conclusions of the Conference on the Future of Europe.

The call for a convention comes ahead of the closing event in Strasbourg on Europe Day (Monday, 9 May), where the outcome of the year-long conference will be presented in a report by EU leaders.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

This democratic experiment was finally launched last year — after a Covid-delay — in a bid to bring Europe closer to citizens and give them the chance to express their opinions on the continent's future.

But its success relies on what happens next — and it still risks backfiring if it does not deliver results.

"Let's not be afraid of change," Lithuanian centre-right MEP Andrius Kubilius said during the plenary debate in Strasbourg.

The EU Parliament's committee on constitutional affairs has been tasked to start the procedure for a convention, with a vote expected in June.

If a majority of member states agree that the treaties should be revised, a convention will be then convened to reach an agreement on the changes required.

Nevertheless, such procedure is perceived as lengthy and laborious — and the limited success of the previous convention in 2003 calling for an EU constitution still lingers in people's minds.

"The only way to be true to the conclusions of the conference is to call for a convention," said Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt, pointing out that the EU parliament should "lead" on turning the recommendations of citizens into reality.

Verhofstadt said Wednesday's resolution pushes "to maintain the ambition" and implement even the most difficult of citizens' recommendations.

Overall, the conference has delivered 325 proposals based on recommendations from citizens' panels, input from the national events, and contributions recorded on the multilingual online platform.

They include calls for adding European values in the school curriculum, the creation of an EU army, strengthening the role of the EU parliament, ensuring the full integration of all migrants and reopening the debate on an EU constitution.

Some of the recommendations would require treaty changes.

EU citizens, for example, have called for the abolition of the veto in several areas of EU decision-making that require unanimity and for a common health system in which healthcare is a shared competence between the EU and member states.

But the controversial debate on revising the treaties has proven to be highly divisive in the past.

Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Sweden previously opposed the idea.

And EU conservatives and Euro-sceptics have slammed the legitimacy of the conference — hoping the EU council will reject the calls for a convention.

Polish MEP Ryszard Legutko, one of the leaders of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group, said: "Ultimately, it will be the council which will decide".

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. EU warned against making 'Future EU' conference a one-off
  2. Could 'Future Europe' conference actually help fix climate change?
  3. Commissioner: Debate on Future of EU 'cannot disappoint citizens'
EU warned against making 'Future EU' conference a one-off

Former European Council president Herman van Rompuy plus local authorities warned EU policymakers against making the Conference on the Future of Europe a one-off exercise, arguing that democracy will continue to be under pressure after 2022.

Interview

Commissioner: Debate on Future of EU 'cannot disappoint citizens'

Citizens participating in the Conference on the Future of Europe have shown an enormous appetite for structural EU reforms. EU commissioner for democracy Dubravka Šuica is convinced that this democratic experiment can live up to expectations and deliver feasible results.

Political groups shun far-right pro-Kremlin MEP

French MEP Thierry Mariani from the far-right Identity and Democracy Group is spearheading a report in the parliament's foreign affairs committee. The socialists are boycotting it.

Far-right loners pose ever-bigger EU terror threat

Far-right loners radicalised online pose an ever-bigger terrorist threat in Europe in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, EU intelligence and police services have warned.

Opinion

Working at EU institutions not easy for ethnic minority staff

EU institutions have failed to create an inclusive culture for Europeans of colour and people with disabilities, according to the European Commission's first-ever survey on diversity, inclusion and respect at the workplace.

News in Brief

  1. Sinn Fein poised to win Northern Ireland election
  2. Rouble jumps to near two-year high
  3. Hungary wants pipeline exemption for Russia oil ban
  4. EU Parliament refuses to sign off Frontex budget
  5. EU to blacklist Russia's Patriarch Kirill
  6. Over 2.5 million Ukrainians register for EU protection
  7. MEPs adopt position on common charger initiative
  8. Study: Europe invested €41bn in wind farms in 2021

Latest News

  1. EU adds head of Russian Orthodox church to oil sanctions
  2. MEPs urge EU treaties review to adopt citizens' conference ideas
  3. Political groups shun far-right pro-Kremlin MEP
  4. Working at EU institutions not easy for ethnic minority staff
  5. EU's Russian gas exit plan at risk of being undermined
  6. EU Commission proposes Russian oil-ban in new sanctions
  7. Parliament demands pan-EU candidates and vote
  8. EU falling behind in global AI race, MEPs warn

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us