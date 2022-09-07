Wednesday

7th Sep 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Russia blames Western sanctions for EU gas supply problems

  • '[Vladimir] Putin is using energy as a weapon by cutting supply and manipulating our energy markets,' said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

By

Listen to article

Moscow has said Western sanctions are causing the problems preventing the restoration of gas flows via Nord Stream 1, the major supply pipeline connecting Russia and Europe via the Baltic Sea.

"Problems with gas supply arose because of the sanctions imposed on our country by Western states, including Germany and Britain," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday (5 September).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The gas pipeline, which was expected to resume operations over the weekend, was shut down indefinitely on Friday after an oil leak was found.

Peskov said sanctions are "causing chaos" and complicating maintenance work on the Nord Stream 1. "There are no other reasons that lead to problems with supplies", he said.

Earlier this summer, Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom also cut gas flows for 10 days of repair work — raising fears that Russia could further curb gas flows to the region or cut off supplies completely.

Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck recently said that his country cannot rely on gas supplies from Russia this winter.

Nevertheless, managing to refill Germany's gas-storage facilities to 95 capacity by 1 November would still only cover a maximum of 2.5 months of the country's heating and power demand, if Russia closes the gas tap, according to German regulators.

And the new cut-off is also putting at risk Germany's gas storage plans for this winter, Bloomberg reports.

Gas prices recorded a new surge on Monday as traders reacted to Russia's decision to keep Nord Stream 1 closed. The average gas price reached almost €290 per megawatt-hour (MWh) when markets opened.

"Putin is using energy as a weapon by cutting supply and manipulating our energy markets," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

Friday's crunch EU meeting

EU energy ministers will discuss this Friday various measures to tackle high energy prices, including price caps on energy, reduction-demand targets, and windfall taxes on profits from high energy gas prices.

The energy crisis, meanwhile, keeps filling the Kremlin's coffers as soaring prices boost Russia's earnings from energy exports.

Russia has made more than €158bn in revenues from oil, gas and coal exports since the war started in late February, according to an analysis from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) published on Tuesday.

The EU has been the largest importer of Russian energy since the invasion of Ukraine started, with imports accounting for over €84bn.

The 27-nations bloc is followed by China (€35bn), Turkey (€11bn), India (€7bn) and South Korea (€2bn).

Within the EU, the biggest buyers of Russian gas were Germany (€19bn), Netherlands (€11.1bn), Italy (€8.6bn) and Poland (€7.4bn) — followers by France (€5.5bn), Bulgaria (€5.2bn), Belgium (€4.5bn) and Spain (€3.3bn). 

"To combat this [record-breaking revenues], governments need to impose tariffs or price caps on imports from Russia and accelerate energy-saving measures," said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at CREA and one of the authors of the report. 

Myllyvirta argues that reducing oil and gas consumption should be given priority, raising investments and accelerating the deployment of heat pumps and electric vehicles.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. EU to discuss gas-price cap, as Russia keeps pipe shut
  2. Europe burned more gas for power despite crunch
  3. Does EU's post-Ukraine dash-for-gas square with green goals?
  4. Germany needs to cut gas use by 20% to stave off winter crisis
Europe burned more gas for power despite crunch

Europe's energy supply from both hydro power and nuclear is down by double-digit percentages so far this year, despite the need to diversify from interrupted Russian gas supplies.

Opinion

Does EU's post-Ukraine dash-for-gas square with green goals?

This winter's gas squeeze will pit affordable energy against longer-term climate and democracy policies. European leaders should not buckle to short-term energy fixes but maintain policy coherence that marries all three areas — or lose support both citizens and allies.

Scholz wants majority voting for EU sanctions

In a speech about the future of Europe, the German chancellor argued for majority voting in some policy areas — and institutional reform to prepare for enlargement eastwards.

Slovakia's government stares into the abyss

When a pro-western coalition swept to power in Slovak elections in 2020, many saw it as the start of a new era. Yet fast forward two-and-a-half years, and the four-party coalition is teetering on the brink of collapse.

Opinion

Why the EU is not an 'Empire'

The vision of the founding fathers was to curb the absolute sovereignty of the bellicose European states rather than to vest absolute sovereignty in a new overarching European empire.

Opinion

The 'digital euro' — will it happen, and if so, when?

A recent consultation, which ended in June, constituted the first step toward legislation from Brussels on a digital euro. From a legislative standpoint, adoption of a digital euro will particularly require laws in areas such as privacy and anti-money laundering.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. Hungary tries to unblock EU funds with new anti-graft body
  2. Europe's summer fires released highest emissions since 2007
  3. Beware the 'biomethane is green gas' hot-air PR trick
  4. EU mission in Africa goes on spending spree
  5. Poland's Law & Justice party are playing politics with history
  6. Flooded Pakistan needs climate reparations, not EU charity
  7. Russia blames Western sanctions for EU gas supply problems
  8. EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us