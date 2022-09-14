Wednesday

14th Sep 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Striking EU parliament interpreters want president to weigh in

  • Interpreters at the EU parliament will still work on site (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

Negotiations to resolve a strike between European Parliament staff interpreters and its administration have collapsed.

Efforts are now being made to ratchet up the talks to the political level in the hopes that the cabinet of European Parliament president Roberta Metsola can find a solution.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

And while interpreters are working at the booths and on site, they still refuse to interpret those that dial-in remotely due to poor sound quality and increased work load.

Future employment fears are also mounting following a demand by parliament's directorate-general personnel (DG Pers) to register those on strike.

Meanwhile, the three meetings held over the summer with DG Pers and the directorate general on logistics (DG Linc) failed to find any solution.

An internal email sent by the trade unions U4U and Union Syndicale Fédérale Bruxelles to Metsola, seen by EUobserver, said the meetings had been a waste of time. It noted that the head of DG Pers, Kristian Knudsen, "did not have the mandate to negotiate any legal framework."

So when the parliament's administration sent another invite in September to negotiate, the trade unions and interpreter's representatives refused.

The interpreters want rules to regulate exposure to the degraded sound. This could mean placing a cap on the duration of the meetings, for instance, or some other framework adapted to remote interventions.

Now they want Metsola to intervene, in a format that had helped usher in other changes following a 2018 interpreter strike.

The strike is set to continue to 27 September.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. EU Parliament interpreters stage strike
  2. Working at EU institutions not easy for ethnic minority staff
EU Parliament interpreters stage strike

Interpreters at the European Parliament are fed up with remote interpretation, citing auditory health issues given the poor quality of the online sessions.

Opinion

Working at EU institutions not easy for ethnic minority staff

EU institutions have failed to create an inclusive culture for Europeans of colour and people with disabilities, according to the European Commission's first-ever survey on diversity, inclusion and respect at the workplace.

‘Rushed’ EP secretary-general pick sparks legal complaint

The appointment has been criticised for being rushed — Alessandro Chiocchetti only takes up his new position in January — and for overlooking other candidates, whose experience in administration management was seen as more substantial.

Investigation

Dismantling Schengen — six months at a time

Several EU countries have put in place almost permanent internal border controls, circumventing the Schengen Agreement on free movement. The EU Court of Justice declared such controls illegal. Now they are trying to loosen Schengen rules in Brussels negotiations.

Which way will Sweden turn on Sunday?

During the election campaign, Sweden has taken a sharp and surprising turn to the right. Keen on seizing power from the ruling Social Democrats, the conservative block has sought the aid of a far-right party, the formerly neo-Nazi Sweden Democrats.

Opinion

Von Der Leyen must shield Europe from a social tsunami

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. It is time for Ursula von der Leyen to rise to the challenge. Better late than never, writes the opposition Socialists & Democrats' vice-president ahead of the State of the Union speech.

Opinion

Brussels 'becoming like Washington' for revolving-doors

'A slow build-up of weak or unethical decision making leads over time to crises that can inflict an enormous human and financial cost', warns the EU Ombudsman writing for EUobserver ahead of Ursula von der Leyen's State of Union speech.

News in Brief

  1. Council of Europe slams Serbia's EuroPride ban
  2. Finnish PM: More limits on Russian visas
  3. MEPs adopt law to ban import of products from deforested land
  4. Hungary forces abortion-seeking women to listen to fetal heartbeat
  5. EU data protection agencies concerned over budget: 'Too small'
  6. EU Commission washes hands of Greek spying affair
  7. EP body appoints new Italian secretary-general in a 'rush'
  8. Šefčovič: NI checks will be cut to 'a couple of lorries a day'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. Striking EU parliament interpreters want president to weigh in
  2. Russia and West alarmed by fresh war drums on Armenia
  3. Spain under EU fire for non-functioning judiciary
  4. Von Der Leyen must shield Europe from a social tsunami
  5. ‘Rushed’ EP secretary-general pick sparks legal complaint
  6. Why Yemen deserves our support
  7. Brussels 'becoming like Washington' for revolving-doors
  8. EU Commission mulls 70% cut to Hungary's EU funds

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us