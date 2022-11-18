Saturday

19th Nov 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

French official accused of conflict over EU fish lobby job

  • France and the European Commission are at loggerheads over EU fishing rules (Photo: EU commission)

By

Listen to article

A senior French official is being accused of conflicts of interest for spearheading a leading role in Europeche, a fishing-industry lobby group based in Brussels.

Anne-France Mattlet, who spent over five years in the French administration dealing with international ocean governance and tuna-related policies, will be working for Europeche and its French-equivalent Orthongel for one year before returning to her government post.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Basically she was placed by France for a year within Europeche and Orthongel for a mission, which we think is to avoid France going to court with the European Commission," said Frédéric Le Manach from the Paris-based NGO Bloom, which campaigns against overfishing in the oceans.

France and the European Commission are at loggerheads over EU fishing rules, which aims to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The commission says Paris has failed to ensure effective monitoring and control of the French external fleet, especially when it comes to a so-called 'margin of tolerance' of 10 percent per individual fish species.

That 10 percent margin means a boat which catches 100 tonnes of Yellow Fin tuna, can declare 90 tonnes.

The commission sent a formal legal notice against France last year, a move that precedes taking Paris to the European Court of Justice.

For her part, Mattlet represented French interests at the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission, an intergovernmental organisation, and where she chaired the compliance committee until March of this year.

In April, she started her new role at Europeche where she heads the division dealing with tuna.

Part of her task includes tweaking the margins of tolerance, so that the 10 percent will cover the entire catch and not just by species, as cited in the European Commission's legal complaint.

Asked for a comment, a consultancy service responding on her behalf stated Mattlet had no insider or private knowledge of the commission's legal complaint while working for the French administration.

They also said that she had no industry contact while chairing the compliance committee at the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission.

"It was about compliance of the parties, not the fishermen," they said. "She was therefore only in contact, with the states during the 3/4 days of the meeting," they said, in an email.

In a separate statement, they also accused "militant NGOs" of carrying out a disinformation campaign over bogus conflicts of interest claims.

But Bloom along with the French anti-corruption association, Anticor, have denounced her move and have since informed the French public prosector. Along with pro-transparency campaigners Corporate Europe Observatory, Bloom also filed a formal complaint with the EU Transparency Register.

They say her new post is a conflict of interest and a case of 'revolving doors', whereby a public official lands a job in the private sector dealing with the same issues they legislated on.

Public officials in France are required to have a three-year cooling off period before they can go into the private sector.

But Frédéric Le Manach says Mattlet got clearance because the French ethics committee views Europeche as a civil society organisation on par to an NGO. This comes despite Europeche's president, Javier Garat, declaring Mattlet's presence at the lobby group "as a valuable asset to our companies".

France 'dupes' MEPs

Meanwhile, the margin of tolerance will be discussed among the EU co-legislators next week behind closed doors. Those talks are part of the EU fisheries control regulation reform, an enforcement and monitoring law.

The European Parliament is seeking to possibly expand the margin of tolerance for tuna to 25 percent.

That figure was introduced as amendment at the committee level by Isabel Carvalhais, a Portuguese socialist MEP. But when the amendment was presented to the plenary, she voted against it.

"I voted indeed negatively for an amendment initially proposed by myself," she told EUobserver. The change of mind followed an analysis and socialist party loyalty, she said.

Bloom says the real reason is that she had been duped into believing that the margin only applied to small scale fisheries.

"They realised that they had been fooled by France. It was a very big win for the tuna industry," said Le Manach.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Big corporations' fresh lobbying push for a new EU legal regime
  2. 'Big Five' tech giants spent €19m lobbying EU in 2020
  3. How corporate lobbyists steer EU law-making
  4. Too many 'revolving doors' cases go unchecked, EU auditors say

Opinion

Big corporations' fresh lobbying push for a new EU legal regime

Under the influence of another intense lobby campaign, EU civil servants are drafting policy options which would grant big business new legal privileges, a push that would enable industry to bypass national courts when settling disputes with EU member states.

'Big Five' tech giants spent €19m lobbying EU in 2020

The increased regulatory scrutiny of tech giants such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft has triggered a rise in lobbying activities by these companies in Brussels, and, accordingly, an exponential grow of their budget for these activities.

Feature

How corporate lobbyists steer EU law-making

Former EUobserver investigations editor Peter Teffer has written a new book about how lobbying in the EU works. The EU's focus on the internal market offers corporate lobbyists a perfect means to forward their interests.

No top EU officials going to Qatar World Cup

None of the four top EU officials are going to the Qatar World Cup amid a stink on human rights, but some are more brave than others in criticising the gas-rich emirate.

Ocean Viking mentally preps for another Italian standoff

The Ocean Viking operated by SOS Mediterranee is mentally preparing for a new lengthy standoff with Italy's right wing government. Louise Guillaumat, its deputy director of operations, told EUobserver that the ship will soon be heading out to sea.

News in Brief

  1. Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says
  2. Germany blocks sale of chip factory to Chinese subsidiary
  3. Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium
  4. Liberal MEPs want Musk quizzed in parliament
  5. Bulgarian policeman shot dead at Turkish border
  6. 89 people allowed to disembark in Italy, aid group says
  7. UN chief tells world: Cooperate on climate or perish
  8. EU and UK agree to work for solution to Northern Ireland

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos

Latest News

  1. Editor's weekly digest: Sorry, lost track of time
  2. ECB says more rate hikes to come
  3. French official accused of conflict over EU fish lobby job
  4. Hungary and EU approach year-end showdown on rule of law
  5. COP27 deal still needs a 'tremendous amount of work'
  6. No top EU officials going to Qatar World Cup
  7. Spain accused of Melilla migrant death cover up
  8. How to react when an EU-applicant is suspected of using chemical weapons?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  2. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  6. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us