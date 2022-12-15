Friday

16th Dec 2022

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Metsola pledges EU parliament reforms after bribe allegations

By

Listen to article

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday (15 December) promised to unveil "wide-ranging reform package" in January after the assembly's worst corruption scandal in decades.

Metsola said the plans include strengthening whistleblower protection, a ban on all unofficial parliamentary friendship groups (groups of MEPs discussing relations with non-EU countries), a review of enforcement of code of conduct rules for MEPs, and new rules on how to interact with officials from non-EU countries.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"There will be no impunity, no sweeping under the carpet, and no business as usual," Metsola told reporters after the parliament president's traditional meeting with EU leaders at the start of each European Council.

Belgian prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others, including former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, accepted bribes from World Cup host Qatar in a bid to influence EU policymaking.

Metsola said the criminal proceedings are "damaging for democracy, for Europe, and for everything we stand for."

Other measures could include banning certain individuals from entering the parliament, altering the access of former MEPs into the building and amending the financial interest declaration MEPs have to submit only after getting elected.

Metsola also wants to have a mandatory transparency register of all meetings of any third country actors with MEPs and assistants, and a new sanctions regime to ensure compliance.

She also wants to make sure that official interlocutors of the European Parliament with third countries are the MEPs who are tasked with doing so, for instance as members of certain committees or as senior members of delegations.

"There is not enough monitoring, not enough control, not enough control over who pays for any travel, […] or declare what you receive on certain trips," she told reporters.

Metsola said the parliament is currently looking into the two proceedings — visa liberalisation for Qatar and an air agreement between the bloc and the Arab country — to find out if untoward influence has been exerted there.

"We will look into everything, any undue pressure or any undue influence that takes place," Metsola said, suggesting there could be other countries that might have exerted pressure. She did not name any state, however.

For her part, Metsola said she had two meetings with representatives of the Qatari government in Brussels.

The EP president also said she was invited to Qatar to address the parliament and to attend the World Cup games, but refused because she had "concerns about that country".

'Autocratic governments'

Metsola told EU leaders that according to information from the Belgian authorities "there are serious suspicions of people linked to autocratic governments, trading in influence" with the intention to subvert the parliament's processes.

She pledged a "strong reform process" admitting, however, that "there will always be some for whom a bag of cash is always worth the risk".

Metsola said it was essential that these people "understand that they will get caught", which is the best way to "rebuild trust".

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Kaili set to lose vice-president seat as Qatar fallout hits MEPs
  2. EU parliament suspends Kaili's VP 'duties' over Qatar scandal
  3. Socialists opposed parliament taking Qatar rights stand
EU parliament suspends Kaili's VP 'duties' over Qatar scandal

European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili has had her tasks suspended but retains her seat until a formal vote is taken. The move follows allegations of corruption as well as a spate of arrests by the Belgian police, involving €600,000 cash.

Socialists opposed parliament taking Qatar rights stand

The socialists in the European Parliament are leading compromise talks on human rights in Qatar despite voting against putting the issue to a plenary vote. The move comes after the Left demanded that the European Parliament take a stand.

Exclusive

Borrell gets pension from MEP fund set for taxpayer bailout

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, is currently drawing a pension from a European Parliament fund that is some €400m in debt and may require a taxpayer bailout at a time of rising inflation and high energy costs.

Swedish EU presidency: 'Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine'

Ukraine and a looming economic recession is set to dominate the upcoming Swedish EU presidency, which takes over at the start of next year. Sweden's ambassador to the EU, Lars Danielsson, laid out some of its priorities.

Opinion

No, Bosnia and Herzegovina is not ready for the EU

The European Commission has asked the member states' leaders assembling in Brussels next week for the customary end-of-year European Council to approve EU candidate status for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Doing so would be a mistake.

News in Brief

  1. Denmark forms new grand coalition government
  2. Eva Kaili is no longer EU parliament vice-president
  3. 'Pro-Kremlin group' in EU Parliament cyberattack
  4. Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says
  5. Germany blocks sale of chip factory to Chinese subsidiary
  6. Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium
  7. Liberal MEPs want Musk quizzed in parliament
  8. Bulgarian policeman shot dead at Turkish border

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  2. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  6. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe

Latest News

  1. Monetary austerity risks derailing EU green agenda, economists warn
  2. Poland drops last-minute objection to tax deal at EU summit
  3. Metsola pledges EU parliament reforms after bribe allegations
  4. EU couldn't handle a million refugees, how will it handle a billion?
  5. Russia-sanctions talks go to the wire as EU leaders gather
  6. EU calls for new joint debt tool to compete with US clean-tech
  7. How Putin's Russia invented a Ukrainian threat, and why
  8. Italy's criminalisation of migrant rescue: the luventa case

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  3. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  4. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us