Difficult talks ahead on financing new EU defence spending

  • EU council president Charles Michel said in an oped this week that the EU should use the European budget to buy military equipment for Ukraine, an idea which has been opposed by the EU commission in the past (Photo: EU Commission)

With the war in Ukraine showing no signs of ending any time soon, EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (21 and 22 March) to discuss how to boost the defence capabilities of Ukraine and of the bloc itself.

"Russia must not prevail," EU heads of state and government are expected to say, according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

Lisbeth Kirk

Most EU countries agree on the idea of enhancing Europe's defence industry capabilities through joint purchases and common production, but divisions have appeared about how to finance this.

In an op-ed published this week by several media outlets, EU Council president Charles Michel said that Russia is "a serious military threat" to EU countries and that the current situation requires a shift to a "war economy mode".

To support Kyiv no matter what and for as long as it takes, Michel said that the EU should use the European budget and the windfall profits from Russia's frozen assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

The EU Council legal services are convinced that the EU budget can be used to buy weapons, but EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn said last year that this is not permitted under the current treaties.

In addition, some countries are raising the question of having common borrowing or defence bonds to raise money and invest in the EU's defence industry — a proposal likely to be opposed by frugal countries which have rejected the idea of issuing any more common debt after the pandemic.

A political agreement is however expected regarding the idea of using around €3bn per year of windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to buy ammunition for Ukraine. But the devil is in the details and the European Commission is only expected to unveil a proposal on Wednesday, a day ahead of the summit. Although this remains a sensitive issue for some countries, there is broad support for the initiative, according to a senior EU official.

These windfall profits would be used to support the European Peace Facility (EPF) and the development of the Ukrainian defence industry, according to EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

Since the beginning of the war, the EU has mobilised some €6.1bn under the EPF, an off-budget tool used to reimburse bilateral donations to Ukraine. And last week, EU member states agreed to the reform of the EPF, including an injection of an extra €5bn in military aid under the EPF.

But given that EU instruments such as the EPF can take months to be agreed upon and operationalised, the Czech Republic has taken the initiative to provide ammunition to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months.

"The time to help Ukraine is now," Czech minister Jan Lipavský said on Monday, at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Lipavský also called on other EU countries to make contributions to the Czech ammunition initiative.

As the bloc is struggling to deliver on its promise to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine, the Czech-led initiative to buy large volumes of ammunition which can quickly be delivered to Ukraine would help meet the target. So far, it has been proven "very effective" and more than half of EU member states are participating, according to EU officials.

Sweden, for example, has pledged this week to support the Czech initiative with €30m.

Meanwhile, EU leaders are expected to agree to find additional sources to finance defence. This includes improving access to finance through the European Investment Bank, which could be done either by fine-tuning the definition of dual-use goods or by changing lending policy.

However, broadening the bank's mandate to encompass weapons and ammunition would not be done overnight and it has already been met with scepticism from senior banking officials.

Defence joins migration in EU centre-right manifesto

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) has unveiled its priorities for the next parliamentary term, as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to get confirmed as the party's lead candidate in the June elections.

Von der Leyen appeals for 'new EU defence mindset'

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen urged "a new European defence mindset" to strengthen the bloc's defence capabilities. But will her latest proposal, to use Russian assets for Ukraine's military needs, stir up controversy?

Opinion

How the EU can raise its game in the Middle East

Could the EU repair its reputation and credibility by taking action on Gaza? EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, Spain, Belgium and Ireland, have worked hard to repair the damage, but have faced political headwinds due to internal divisions.

