Ukraine slams grain trade restrictions at EU summit

  Poland, Hungary and Slovakia placed bans on the import of Ukrainian grain since April 2023

Restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU could translate into military losses in their bid to stop Russia's war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned EU leaders during their summit in Brussels on Thursday (21 March)

"Any loss in trade is a loss of a resource that stops Russia," Zelensky said, arguing that the temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU, which Brussels introduced in 2022, is about withstanding Russian aggression.

EU countries and MEPs reached a provisional deal this week on tariffs in emergency cases on currently duty-free imports of Ukrainian oats, eggs, poultry, and sugar (but not hard limits on wheat), in response to concerns raised by frontline countries, led by Poland. The compromise however still needs to be confirmed.

Five EU member states — Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia — imposed temporary bans on Ukrainian grain imports last year. The Polish, Hungarian, and Slovak restrictions have remained in place since April 2023.

Poland has faced weeks of farmers' protests demonstrating against the EU bloc's green policies and arguing that cheaper Ukraine imports have decreased prices in their domestic market.

And Polish prime minister Donald Tusk has defended his farmers' interests, amid increasing domestic political pressure to gain their support for his country's April local elections.

But Ukraine has complained that restrictive measures are not justified because the trade of these products is not significant.

The share of imported Ukrainian eggs in the EU consumption is less than one percent, for poultry is two percent and for sugar is three percent, Ukraine's deputy minister of agrarian policy and food, Markiyan Dmytrasevych, told EUobserver in an interview.

"There is a very simplified understanding of what is happening which brought us to this situation [in which] Polish farmers want to punish someone — and the bad guy becomes Ukraine, unfortunately," Dmytrasevych said.

Favours to Poland?

"Attempts of trade separatism within Europe weaken the entire continent," Zelensky told EU leaders during the summit.

The proposal of the EU Commission has raised eyebrows as some see it as a potential favour to please Poland during a key moment ahead of both the local and June European elections.

Last week, the commission also announced that requirements for farmers to leave part of their farm fallow to promote biodiversity were now voluntary.

"This is the result of my discussions with the commission president," Tusk said on X, formerly Twitter, last Thursday.

Ukraine's concerns were acknowledged by several countries, including Germany, who called for pragmatic solutions that do not harm Ukraine's economy during the summit, an EU official told EUobserver. France also raised similar concerns.

And Zelesnky also warned that Russian grain is entering the EU market while "Ukrainian grain is thrown on the roads or railway tracks".

"This is not fair," he said.

According to preliminary calculations of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club, the potential trade restrictions set on Ukraine exports could cost the Ukrainian economy €1.7bn.

"We have to block it [Russian grain]," Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda told the press ahead of Thursday's summit, saying that Russia is the third-biggest supplier of agricultural products to the EU.

The European Commission will present in the coming weeks a proposal for tariffs for Russian grain to stop Russia from using the revenues from these exports and ensure that grain stolen by Ukraine does not enter the EU market, EU executive president Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference. According to the Financial Times, the idea is to set a €95-per-tonne duty on cereals from Russia.

According to the draft conclusions, EU leaders have agreed to address issues related to the duty-free trade policy for Ukraine "in a fair and balanced way."

The 'cheap grain imports' row — Ukraine puts its side

It is high time to step back to take a look at a wider picture —that takes into account a broad array of factors affecting the European agricultural market so that the impact of the Ukrainian imports is not overblown.

EU curbs on Ukraine imports could be economic 'catastrophe'

The European Commission is set to unveil on Wednesday (30 January) a proposal to extend its duty-free trade policy with beleaguered Ukraine — but some argue that quotas on certain imports would have a "catastrophic" impact on Ukraine's economy.

Difficult talks ahead on financing new EU defence spending

With the war in Ukraine showing no signs of ending any time soon, EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (21 and 22 March) to discuss how to boost the defence capabilities of Ukraine and of the bloc itself.

