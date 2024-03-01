EU socialists set to anoint placeholder candidate

This weekend, Europe's top socialists will officially anoint Nicolas Schmit as their candidate in the upcoming European elections in June.

The Party of European Socialists (PES) will also give the final nod to a manifesto that promises to wage political war on the far-right which the text seen by EUobserver describes as "democratic poison" and a threat to the " European political project."

Schmit, a Luxembourger who is the current commissioner for jobs and social rights, was — u...