Copenhagen - Danish foreign minister Per Stig Møller expects a political decision on whether or not there will be a referendum (Photo: EUobserver)

Denmark brings forward decision on treaty referendum

by Helena Spongenberg,

The Danish government has pushed forward a decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on the EU's new treaty, saying it will start examining the issue next month instead of in December as planned.

Member states are aiming to get the negotiations on the treaty – known as the Reform Treaty – finished next month, prompting the Nordic country to decide sooner on the issue of Danish sovereignty.

The Danish Constitution requires that any handover of power must be approved by the D...

