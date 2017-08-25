EU probe into VW loan remains opaque

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the conclusion of an anti-fraud investigation into a €400-million European Investment Bank (EIB) loan provided to Volkswagen, which cheated on EU vehicle emission tests.

The EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf, finished its investigation in late July, but does not want to comment on the record about what it found.

When this website asked the Olaf press office whether it would publish the report, it was told to ask the EIB. The EIB then referred b...