Court told to 'dismiss' case against EU migrant quotas

A decision by member states in 2015 to create mandatory quotas for sharing asylum seekers, who arrived in Greece and Italy, was legal, according to a senior jurist at the EU's Court of Justice.

“In his opinion delivered today, advocate general Yves Bot proposes that the Court should dismiss the actions brought by Slovakia and Hungary,” the court said in a press release published on Wednesday (26 July).

The court often rules the same way as the advocate general's opinion.

The...