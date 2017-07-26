Ad
euobserver
One of the first migrants boarding a plane to be relocated from Italy, in October 2015. (Photo: European Commission)

Court told to 'dismiss' case against EU migrant quotas

Migration
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A decision by member states in 2015 to create mandatory quotas for sharing asylum seekers, who arrived in Greece and Italy, was legal, according to a senior jurist at the EU's Court of Justice.

“In his opinion delivered today, advocate general Yves Bot proposes that the Court should dismiss the actions brought by Slovakia and Hungary,” the court said in a press release published on Wednesday (26 July).

The court often rules the same way as the advocate general's opinion.

The...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Related articles

Commissioner and Czech minister argue over migration
Lack of eligible candidates dogs EU relocation scheme
Czechs pick 'useless' fight with EU on migration
One year after launch, EU fails on relocation
One of the first migrants boarding a plane to be relocated from Italy, in October 2015. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

MigrationEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections