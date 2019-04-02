Ad
The building in Brussels which houses the European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf) (Photo: Fred Romero)

Exclusive

EU bodies dodge questions on secret VW loan report

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have refused to answer detailed questions about the demand from the European Ombudsman to publish an Olaf report about a €400m EIB loan Volkswagen Group (VW) received through deception.

On Monday (1 April), the Ombudsman published the outcome of a one-year inquiry into a complaint filed by EUobserver, which had requested to see the Olaf r...

