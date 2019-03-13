Name row on new EU sanctions exposes deeper rift

EU officials have voiced scepticism on new human rights sanctions, amid heated debate to what extent Russia ought to be named and shamed.
The hesitant tone was audible in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (12 March), when EU commissioner Johannes Hahn briefed MEPs on the project.
The EU should "focus on the implementation of its existing toolbox" of sanctions, Hahn said.
Those existing measures were "already quite comprehensive", he added, noting that EU sa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.