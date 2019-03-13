Name row on new EU sanctions exposes deeper rift

EU officials have voiced scepticism on new human rights sanctions, amid heated debate to what extent Russia ought to be named and shamed.

The hesitant tone was audible in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (12 March), when EU commissioner Johannes Hahn briefed MEPs on the project.

The EU should "focus on the implementation of its existing toolbox" of sanctions, Hahn said.

Those existing measures were "already quite comprehensive", he added, noting that EU sa...