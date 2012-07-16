Romanian government downplays EU to-do list

The Romanian government has downplayed the urgency of list of measures demanded by the EU commission as it seeks to restore confidence in the country's rule of law and avoid political sanctions.

Back from a trip to Brussels where he sought to allay concerns of top EU officials over the latest moves of his government, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said the commission had formulated "some questions", to which he would reply in writing.

