Antonio Tajani was greeted by fellow MEPs after winning the European Parliament's presidential elections. (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament swerves right with Tajani's election

by Aleksandra Eriksson, STRASBOURG,

Antonio Tajani, a former EU commissioner and ally of Italy's one-time prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, was elected president of the European Parliament on Tuesday (17 January) after liberals and eurosceptics rallied behind him.

The Italian candidate from the centre-right EPP group won the backing of 351 MEPs in the fourth round of the vote, against fellow Italian Gianni Pittella, from the centre-left S&D, who gathered 282 votes.

Tajani's win marks the end of a time-honoured coo...

