Commission launches seven-year budget 'bargaining'

The European Commission kicked off the gruelling negotiations on the next EU budget on Wednesday (2 May) with proposing to plug the gap left by the departing UK by cutting traditional policies and focusing on migration and security challenges.

The EU executive proposed a €1,135bn budget for 2021-27 in an effort to boost funding for defence, migration and research in the post-Brexit EU.

Taking inflation into account, this would amount to €1,279bn in commitments for the seven-year...