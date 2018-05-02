Ad
euobserver
Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker presenting the EU budget proposal (Photo: European Commission)

Commission launches seven-year budget 'bargaining'

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan and Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission kicked off the gruelling negotiations on the next EU budget on Wednesday (2 May) with proposing to plug the gap left by the departing UK by cutting traditional policies and focusing on migration and security challenges. 

The EU executive proposed a €1,135bn budget for 2021-27 in an effort to boost funding for defence, migration and research in the post-Brexit EU. 

Taking inflation into account, this would amount to €1,279bn in commitments for the seven-year...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

The key budget issues on EU leaders' table
Commission wants bigger post-Brexit budget
EU agrees budget to focus on defence, security and migration
Eastern states feel 'ridiculed' by EU budget plan
Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker presenting the EU budget proposal (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections