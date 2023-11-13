Ad
euobserver
Household electricity prices in the Netherlands increased the most of all EU states in the first six months of 2023 (Photo: Unsplash)

Analysis

'Bestaanszekerheid' — the buzzword of the Dutch election

EU Political
Health & Society
EU Elections
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Since the Dutch election campaign got underway, there has been a buzzword gaining momentum: "Bestaanszekerheid", which could be translated as 'livelihood security'.

The Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday 22 November, following the resignation of prime minister Mark Rutte in July after 13 years in office and the collapse of his coalition government over how to handle migration.

In the wake of the multiple crises Europe has faced, most notably the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Uk...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsAnalysis

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Dutch top officials call for €17bn spending cuts
Dutch senate votes to replace monthly by hourly minimum wage
Rutte - from 'Mr No' to 'next Tusk'?
Activists push €40bn fossil subsidies into Dutch-election spotlight
Household electricity prices in the Netherlands increased the most of all EU states in the first six months of 2023 (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsAnalysis

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections