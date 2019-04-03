Ad
euobserver
Students queue to hear Frans Timmermans speak at a church in Leiden (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EUobserved

'Non-partisan' Timmermans campaigns for EU in Leiden

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Leiden,

Dutch students Wieke Reekers and Gina van Wingerde were not even sure what political party Frans Timmermans belonged to.

"We just looked it up: Labour," Van Wingerde told EUobserver on Tuesday (2 April) in the Dutch city of Leiden, where the European Commission's second-in-command had just finished a 90-minute Q&A session.

The centre-left Timmermans was here as part of the commission's 'citizen dialogues', aimed ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEUobserved

Related articles

Who is Frans Timmermans?
Campaigning commissioners blur the lines
Sefcovic campaign videos feature fellow commissioners
Students queue to hear Frans Timmermans speak at a church in Leiden (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

EU PoliticalEUobserved
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections