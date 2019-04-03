'Non-partisan' Timmermans campaigns for EU in Leiden

Dutch students Wieke Reekers and Gina van Wingerde were not even sure what political party Frans Timmermans belonged to.

"We just looked it up: Labour," Van Wingerde told EUobserver on Tuesday (2 April) in the Dutch city of Leiden, where the European Commission's second-in-command had just finished a 90-minute Q&A session.

The centre-left Timmermans was here as part of the commission's 'citizen dialogues', aimed ...