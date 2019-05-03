Ad
Salvini and Orban visited Hungary's fence on it southern border (Photo: Balazs Szecsodi/Hungary's Press Office of the Prime Minister)

Orban edges closer to Salvini's anti-migrant alliance

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban called on the centre-right European political bloc, the European People's Party (EPP) to be open to forging a coalition with far-right, populist parties championed by Italian interior minister Matteo Savini after the European elections in May.

Orban told reporters on Thursday (2 May) at a press conference with Salvini in Budapest that he will find it difficult to continue to work with EPP, where his Fidesz party is a member, if the centre-right fac...

