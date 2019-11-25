Ad
‘The European Parliament must be the safeguard of women's rights,’ said MEP Evelyn Regner (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs mark Violence Against Women day with urgent call

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs have urged member states to ratify the Istanbul Convention on gender violence "without delay" - and to take all necessary legislative and political action to stop violence against women on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Monday (25 November).

The Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence was opened for signature in May 2011 and came into force in August 2014. Among other measures, it criminali...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

