EU parliament blocks websites 'to protect' staff

Blocking websites is something people usually associate with authoritarian regimes in China or Iran rather than the European Union.
But staff in the European Parliament last week received this message when they tried to access the popular links-and-news sharing site Reddit: "We blocked this website to protect you."
"This website is known to distribute malware or is part of a security incident or cyber threat as reported by the Computer...
