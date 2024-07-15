Ad
The president-nominee should be credited for her wish in the last cycle to achieve a gender balance in her college. However, feminism does not stop at gender equality. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

The case for a feminist EU Commisison: Von der Leyen's test

by Tanya Cox, Brussels,

As Ursula von der Leyen is awaiting her confirmation hearing in the European Parliament to be appointed for a second term as European Commission president, she will surely be planning her political priorities and next college.

EU member states have started proposing names and a few have gone so far as to say which positions they would like. However, now is no...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Tanya Cox, Director of CONCORD, the European Confederation of NGOs working on Sustainable Development and International Cooperation

