EU Commission defends Eurobarometer methodology

The EU Commission on Thursday (5 December) defended the methods of its public opinion surveys in response to criticism that the low rate of responses could lead to bias towards the EU.
The commission regularly conducts public opinion surveys, the Eurobarometer, on a range of topics across the EU.
But the response rates have decreased, and are so low in some member states that using the data presents problems and i...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
