Hospital room in Sighet, near the Romania-Ukraine border (Photo: a_kep)

Romanian anti-government protests turn violent

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

More than 30 people were injured over the weekend in the most violent clashes in Romania since the 1989 revolution, as protesters vented anger at austerity measures.

Cars were set on fire, shops were looted and police used water canons and tear gas against demonstrators in Bucharest on Sunday night (15 January) - the fourth day of thousands-strong anti-government rallies.

According to the ambulance service, 33 people have so far been injured. Fifteen needed emergency treatment, i...

