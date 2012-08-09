Starting gun sounds for EU elections 2014

May 2014 might seem a long way off for ordinary folk, but not for budding MEPs.

The next European elections will not reach public consciousness for at least 18 months, but the MEP selections, as well as the slow process of drafting pan-EU election manifestoes, will start between now and Christmas.

The 2009 elections were a victory for the centre-right and apathy and a disaster for the European left.

At a time when massive state bail-outs of the banking sector and the gory ...