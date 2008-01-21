Ad
euobserver
The run-off on 3 February is expected to be crucial for Serbia's EU future (Photo: SRS)

Radical candidate wins first round of Serbian elections

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The eurosceptic nationalist candidate of the Serbian Radical Party (SRS), Tomislav Nikolic, won the first round in the country's presidential elections held on Sunday(20 January).

Mr Nikolic obtained 39.57 percent of the votes, followed by current president Boris Tadic of the Democratic Party, who received 35.45 percent, according to preliminary results reported by Serbian news agency Tanjug.

Some 61 percent of the around 6.7 million people eligible to vote participated in the ele...

EU Political

The run-off on 3 February is expected to be crucial for Serbia's EU future (Photo: SRS)

EU Political
