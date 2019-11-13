Nationalists as much a threat to EU arts as resources

Europe's cultural narrative is increasingly dominated by the continent's new authoritarians.
Hungary under its autocratic prime minister Viktor Orbán spends around three times as much on culture as any other EU country compared to the size of its economy.
Germany has a prominent far-right party, the Alternative for Germany, that threatens the arts and free expression.
And in Poland, the ruling Law and Justice party stuffs cultural institutions with appointees who support a c...
