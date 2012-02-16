Ad
UK-based police training agency Cepol used public funds to buy private cars and phones (Photo: West Midlands Police)

Auditor: EU agencies mismanaging their budgets

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A report by the European Court of Auditors has found problems in the way the EU's 31 agencies manage their budgets. The findings are likely to fuel the debate about the usefulness of the bodies in a time of austerity.

The report - sent on Wednesday (15 February) to the European Parliament and seen by EUobserver - analyses the costs, financial management and "operational efficiency" of 22 out of the EU's 31 autonomous agencies.

The agencies do studies on issues ranging from drug a...

