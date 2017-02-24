Ad
euobserver
Le Pen: "The European Union is not the solution, it's the problem". (Photo: European Parliament)

Le Pen wants to 'do away' with EU

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen wants to "do away" with the EU and build a Europe of "free nations" if she is elected French president in May.

"We will build another Europe, whether madame Merkel, monsieur Schulz or the other commissioners want it or not," she said on Thursday (23 February), referring to EU commissioners along with the German chancellor and her opponent in the upcoming elections.

The National Front leader was speaking to foreign diplomats and journalists in Paris o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

France's Le Pen takes aim at EU in presidential bid launch
Le Pen used 'fake' EU parliament jobs
French police raid Le Pen's party office
Le Pen: "The European Union is not the solution, it's the problem". (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections