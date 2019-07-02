Ad
German chancellor Angela Merkel arriving to the EU summit on Tuesday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders push on to break top jobs stalemate

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders are meeting for the third consecutive day in Brussels on Tuesday (2 July) to try to break the stalemate that emerged after several member states firmly rejected Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans as the possible new commission president.

The opposition to Timmermans is so deeply entrenched that Tuesday's summit, scheduled to begin at 11AM was delayed by at least three hours for EU Council chief Donald Tusk to hold bilateral consultations with leaders.

The mutiny among c...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

