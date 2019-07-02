EU leaders push on to break top jobs stalemate

EU leaders are meeting for the third consecutive day in Brussels on Tuesday (2 July) to try to break the stalemate that emerged after several member states firmly rejected Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans as the possible new commission president.

The opposition to Timmermans is so deeply entrenched that Tuesday's summit, scheduled to begin at 11AM was delayed by at least three hours for EU Council chief Donald Tusk to hold bilateral consultations with leaders.

The mutiny among c...