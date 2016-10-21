Ad
Former CEO of Volkswagen, Martin Winterkorn, giving chancellor Angela Merkel a tour of a factory in China. Witnesses told German MPs that Merkel's office is heavily lobbied by the car industry (Photo: Bundesregierung/Kugler)

Dieselgate: German officials 'heard only rumours'

by Bertus Bouwman, Berlin,

Leading officials from the German Environment Ministry say they all had the feeling something was wrong with the emission figures of diesel vehicles.

But, they never could imagine the scale of Volkswagen's deception, they said on Thursday (20 October) in Berlin, during the first hearing of responsible officials, a ten-hour marathon meeting of the parliamentary committee of inquiry into the emissions scandal.

No one at the ministry of environment had any idea that millions of Volk...

