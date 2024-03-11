Portugal's centre-right wins election as far-right surges

The Portuguese electorate confirmed the predicted shift to the right in an election on Sunday (10 March) with an above-average turnout — and no broad majority for any force to form a government.
This was the third election in five years for the country, which was led by the Socialist Party for more than eight years until a corruption scandal caused longstanding socialist leader Antonio Costa to resign and call for new elections. <...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
