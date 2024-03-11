Ad
With a few seats still to be allocated, the centre-right party led by Luís Montenegro (PSD) won the election with 29.49 percent of the vote (Photo: European People's Party)

Portugal's centre-right wins election as far-right surges

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The Portuguese electorate confirmed the predicted shift to the right in an election on Sunday (10 March) with an above-average turnout — and no broad majority for any force to form a government.

This was the third election in five years for the country, which was led by the Socialist Party for more than eight years until a corruption scandal caused longstanding socialist leader Antonio Costa to resign and call for new elections. <...

