MEPs vote to start democracy probe on Hungary

In an unprecedented move, the European Parliament on Wednesday (17 May) called for the triggering of a check on the state of Hungary's democracy which could lead to the suspension of the country's EU voting rights.

A resolution proposed by the socialists, far-left parties, the greens and the liberals to trigger Article 7 of the EU treaty was passed with a majority of 393 votes against 221. Votes from MEPs of the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) tilted the balance.