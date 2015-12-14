France: National Front blocked, but not defeated

A week after coming top in six regions, the National Front (FN) failed to win a single zone in the second round of French local elections on Sunday (13 December). It still got its highest ever number of votes, however.

In the North and South-East, where it had the strongest lead after the first round on 6 December, the FN was clearly defeated by centre-right candidates.

In the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region, party leader Marine Le Pen was defeated with 42.23 percent of the votes agains...