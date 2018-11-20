Ad
Transparency does not sit well with the European parliament's legal service (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament to renege on transparency promises

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament's lawyers have declared that forcing MEPs to meet only registered lobbyists is illegal, according to internal documents seen by EUobserver.

The EP lawyers also say that rules instructing MEPs to voluntarily publish those meetings is "legally incoherent" - contradicting their own previous legal opinion.

The verdict casts serious doubt on the European Parliament's campaign pledges ahead of the EU elections to bring the institution closer to the people in its ...

