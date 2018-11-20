EU parliament to renege on transparency promises

The European Parliament's lawyers have declared that forcing MEPs to meet only registered lobbyists is illegal, according to internal documents seen by EUobserver.
The EP lawyers also say that rules instructing MEPs to voluntarily publish those meetings is "legally incoherent" - contradicting their own previous legal opinion.
The verdict casts serious doubt on the European Parliament's campaign pledges ahead of the EU elections to bring the institution closer to the people in its ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.