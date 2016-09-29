Ad
Before cars are put on the European market, they need to be approved. The approval system is going to be reformed (Photo: Land Rover MENA)

MEPs reject 'status quo' on car certification

Dieselgate
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament has far to go on a common position on proposals for more EU oversight of car certification.

On Thursday (29 September), MEPs criticised a draft text by British conservative Daniel Dalton, the rapporteur.

“Your report is not a basis for a good discussion,” Danish centre-left MEP Christel Schaldemose told him at a hearing of the internal market and consumer protection committee.

The reform of the so-called type approval process for cars had been plann...

Dieselgate

DieselgateEU Political
