MEPs reject 'status quo' on car certification

The European Parliament has far to go on a common position on proposals for more EU oversight of car certification.
On Thursday (29 September), MEPs criticised a draft text by British conservative Daniel Dalton, the rapporteur.
“Your report is not a basis for a good discussion,” Danish centre-left MEP Christel Schaldemose told him at a hearing of the internal market and consumer protection committee.
The reform of the so-called type approval process for cars had been plann...
